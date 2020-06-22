Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Speaks Out on Depression and Mental Health in Touching Interview

✖

Shazam! star Zachary Levi spoke out on depression and mental health in a touching new interview. He joined the hosts of the Inside of You Podcast to talk about mental health awareness and share his story. Levi spoke candidly about the experience of seeking help and talking to someone. During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have had their lives affected in one way or another. Reaching out and getting help if you think you need it is an absolute must. Levi’s comments here could reach someone who is going through a rough patch, and that’s important. We all carry a ton of baggage into every day and being able to sort through those feelings is key in maintaining a positive outlook. This isn’t the first time the Shazam! star has spoken up and it won’t be the last.

“I think that, as with any therapy, it really depends on what you need, that you’re ultimately going to get out of it. Because we both went to the same place, but both of us, while we might have some crossover in our reprogramming or what we needed to be done in our lives. We might have had some similar issues, we might have had some very different ones as well. What you take out of therapy is what you bring into therapy and decide to work on in therapy.”

“Ultimately, what I took away from being there was getting my own life back. I ultimately want to live, which led me there. I left there wanting to live, and being hopeful about what my life could be after having been awakened to a lot of what my major malfunctions were. Where they were rooted, in my past, in my family. My mother specifically, and my stepfather and how they treated me. My father and him not being around Forgiving myself, building the empathy that you need for yourself when you learn how to do that.

“How that translates to the empathy that you build for your muses. Because at the end of the day, one of the biggest revelations that I took away from all of it was one I continue to champion even now. People are doing their best, even the ‘worst people in the world.’ They are trying to, or think they are giving their best.”

Did any of these comments resonate with you? Have you watched Shazam! since you’ve been at home this year? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.