‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi’s Response To Mother Of Bullied Child Goes Viral

DC fans are taking quite nicely to Zachary Levi‘s Shazam!, a mix of humor and action that sits well with just about every age group. In addition to hitting it big at the box office, Shazam is also having an effect on those who have been bullied and are still being bullied, like the story that mother Christina Giannelli shared on social media. She took her son to see Shazam! and couldn’t have been more thrilled at his response to it, providing smiles and hope after a rough year.

“My son just got back from seeing #shazam,” Giannelli wrote on Twitter. “Seeing him so happy makes me want to cry. It’s been a rough year for him. He’s homeschooling after being bullied. He’s in therapy now and being able to tell him this superhero @ZacharyLevi has also been and struggled is huge. Thank you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levi was touched by Giannelli’s story and responded “My heart is bursting with love right now for your little man. I was bullied a lot when I was a kid, & wish homeschool was an option for me at many points along the way. Tell him I’m standing with him, and to remember that bullies are just hurt and confused in their own life. 🙏”

My heart is bursting with love right now for your little man. I was bullied a lot when I was a kid, & wish homeschool was an option for me at many points along the way. Tell him I’m standing with him, and to remember that bullies are just hurt and confused in their own life. 🙏 https://t.co/z9OBDkc9r5 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) April 11, 2019

Levi has been open about being bullied as a kid, and seeing where he is now has given many just like Giannelli’s son something to focus on and know this will not be how it is forever. Giannelli read Levi’s response to her son and replied “He’s now crying after I read this to him. You’ve made his year.”

Even the most cynical person would find it hard not to find some joy in this exchange, and one of the best aspects of superheroes is their ability to inspire hope. It’s good to see that Shazam! is following that example immensely well, and to any of those kids out there who have been bullied or knocked down, just know you’re not alone and it will get better.

As for Shazam!, you can check out the official description below.

“Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.”

Shazam! is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!