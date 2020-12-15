She's All That Star Rachael Leigh Cook Joins Gender-Swapped Remake

✖

She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook has been tapped to star in the upcoming gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film, appropriately titled this time around "He's All That." Cook will return as her character Laney Boggs, starring alongside TikTok star Addison Rae who will play her daughter, Padgett Sawyer. The twist this time is that Rae will work to give a makeover to the least popular boy in school, Cameron Kweller, played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan. The description for the film (H/T Variety) reads: "In an attempt to avenge her reputation from an embarrassing fallout with her boyfriend, Padgett accepts the challenge to turn Cameron into the school’s Prom King."

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy,” Cook said in a statement. The Josie and the Pussycats star will seemingly be the only returning face in front of the camera for the remake/sequel, with Freddie Prinze Jr.'s name absent from the official cast list, though a mention of his character, Zack Siler, seems all but a given at this point.

Behind the camera will see screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. return to pen the script with original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay also returning. Director Mark Waters, best known for helming Lindsay Lohan vehicles Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, will direct the movie. Other confirmed cast members include: Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis and Tiffany Simon.

She's All That was released in 1999 and was a modern-day version of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion and the 1964 film My Fair Lady. The movie became a beloved teen comedy classic and was the inspiration of the central plot in Not Another Teen Movie, which made fun of the fact that all it took to make Cook attractive was to remove her glasses and ponytail.

Cook previously voiced her support for the new version in an interview with HollywoodLife, and noted that she'd be a little more interested in a direct sequel than a pure reboot. “I would be fascinated to know how they would consider doing that, but I could never answer that blindly. I think that She’s All That is an inherently high school story, but I think that there’s definitely room for revamping that idea again to bring it to a new audience.”

Looks like she got her wish!