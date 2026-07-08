Shocking Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Leak Reveals Major Captain America Twist

In the modern age of media, leaks are typically par for the course. As unfortunate as they are, they’re a part of the landscape now. And while many of them can be written off as hoaxes, attention-seeking tweets, or false information, some still have the power to be insanely shocking (and real). And that’s definitely the case for this potentially accidental reveal that came entirely out of left field in the merchandising run-up to a big Avengers reveal later this month at San Diego Comic-Con—literally the last place we’d think to look for it.

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But if rumors are to be believed, then we can thank LEGO for this new information about Doomsday. And while the LEGO sets that usually come out in conjunction with big releases like this aren’t entirely accurate to what we can expect to see in the movie, they do usually have a couple of clues. But two sets have been revealed in addition to the previously revealed Dr. Doom figure. The first comes with Sentinel replica, a downed Sentinel’s head, and Doom, along with a handful of other characters you might not expect to see together: Mystique, Mr. Fantastic, Thor, Magneto, and Nightcrawler. Which can only mean one thing—it’s evidence that the big-deal battle that’s been leaked is really happening, especially considering this set also includes the sign from the X Mansion.

The Leak Also Potentially Confirms Something Even Bigger

It’s also being reported that there’s another set that fans can expect to see soon—one called the “Dark Avengers Quinjet.” And what does that set include? HYDRA Captain America. If that’s the case, it puts a wild spin on things. Obviously, there’s a huge chance that this isn’t actually the case, but if it is, we’re potentially getting our first look at the Dark Avengers, led by none other than a villain-version of Steve Rogers—and that’s enough to make your head spin.

If this news feels huge, there’s a good reason for it. The lead-up to Doomsday has felt more than a little disappointing for fans, especially in terms of marketing. And when you take into account that Marvel has had a fully completed trailer just sitting there since before CinemaCon, it just compounds those confused, frustrated grumblings from fans. Likely, the studio is waiting for SDCC, when all eyes will be on the Marvel Hall. But until then, it looks like we have the leaks to keep us warm.

What are your thoughts on these leaks? Are you hoping to see the Dark Avengers? Or does the X-Men versus Avengers fight get you more excited? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.