Shudder Announces Joe Bob Saves Christmas Last Drive-In Special for December

Shudder has unveiled its slate of programming that will arrive in December of this year, revealing that the tradition of a Joe Bob Briggs Christmas special lives on. Set to premiere on Friday, December 11 on ShudderTV at 9 PM ET, Joe Bob Saves Christmas is set to close out the year with "a double feature of holiday horrors" with both Joe Bob and Darcy present for the Christmas cheer. Though no clues were offered to what the two films will be, Shudder also released the list of holiday-themed horror films that will be arriving on the service as well (all of which could no doubt be potential contenders) including: Blood Beat, Rare Exports and Shudder Exclusives like All the Creatures Were Stirring, Better Watch Out and Christmas Presence.

The previous two Christmas specials from Joe Bob's The Last Drive-In took place during the holiday seasons of 2018 and 2019. First up was A Very Joe Bob Christmas, a four film mini-marathon that included Phantasm, Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, Phantasm IV: Oblivion, and Phantasm: Ravager. Last year saw a triple feature with Joe Bob's Red Christmas which included Black Christmas (1974), Jack Frost, and Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2

Santa is coming December 11. And he's pissed. #thelastdrivein pic.twitter.com/eOcyWkcAcy — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) November 10, 2020

Once the Christmas special wraps up it seems like Briggs and Shudder will be moving directly into the third season of The Last Drive-In proper. Renewed earlier this year for another batch of episodes, Briggs previously celebrated the news in a statement saying: “I can’t believe it’s only been two years since that first marathon called The Last Drive-In. To have a third season, and continue to experience the love and encouragement that daily pours out of the Shudder community, is more than I could ever have hoped for. It’s been a very difficult year for all of us, but I hope we can continue to be a little oasis where people come to celebrate holidays and weekends and that special family feeling that only horror fans know.”

In his weekly series, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presents an eclectic horror movie double feature, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The Last Drive-In premieres on Shudder’s live feed before being made available on demand; proving that an SVOD service can create appointment television, the show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching number one.