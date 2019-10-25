Joe Bob Briggs Confirms “Red Christmas” Special in December on Shudder

Joe Bob Briggs fans might have to wait until next year to get the second season of The Last Drive-In, but to help ease that anticipation, he’ll be hosting Joe Bob’s Red Christmas on Shudder on December 13th. Keeping in tradition with previous holidays, the horror host will be offering up his signature brand of wit and wisdom while broadcasting a triple feature that will likely honor the holidays. Given Briggs’ tendency to circumvent expectations, he could also deliver audiences entirely unexpected films that have nothing to do with the holiday, likely to the surprise of viewers. Tune in to Joe Bob’s Red Christmas on December 13th on Shudder at 9 p.m. ET and Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

“Every Christmas we try to get that perfect mix of movies the whole family can watch, plus movies that will cause every family member except dedicated horror fiends to run screaming from the room,” Briggs shared in a statement. “That’s because we realize that Christmas celebrations can go either way. We think we’ve achieved that balance with Joe Bob’s Red Christmas, combining the cult, the classic and the bizarre in a holiday stew designed to keep you reaching for the egg nog or equivalent, and to keep Aunt Shirley complaining about your choices. In between the films we have holiday hijinks that are frankly embarrassing, because that’s also what Americans do on Christmas.”

Horror fans know Briggs from his stints hosting Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater and MonterVision, with last year marking his triumphant return to hosting with a 24-hour marathon on Shudder last year that was meant to be the personality’s sendoff. The special was such a hit, it caused major technical difficulties for subscribers, and proved Briggs’ fans couldn’t get enough of the host. He returned later in the year for Thanksgiving and Christmas specials, before confirming he would return for a weekly series of double features.

After decades in the horror world, it’s clear that this isn’t just a gig for Briggs, but a true passion.

“It hasn’t even been a full year since the 24-hour Last Drive-In marathon, but since then I’ve made thousands of new friends and reconnected with thousands of old ones,” Briggs admitted earlier this year when Season Two was announced. “The main reason I’m coming back to do another season is that this community of horror fans is greater than the sum of its parts, and it’s about something larger than horror. Don’t ask me what that thing is, but it’s a source of great joy to me.”

