Sicario Sequel Star Wants to Return for Possible Sicario 3

Sicario: Day of the Soldado might have shown Isabela Merced's character going into hiding by the film's conclusion, but if there's a chance for her to return for a potential Sicario 3, Merced would "absolutely" like to return as the character. Understandably, the gripping nature of the first two films might mean a return would present some narrative challenges, but were a third film to eventually move forward, it likely wouldn't move forward without a storyline to justify its development, so any inclusion of the character would be organic. Stay tuned for updates on a possible Sicario 3.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she'd like to return for the potential third film, Merced admitted, "Absolutely. I would be very open to that. We spoke about it, and obviously things change, but I think we spoke about Isabel Reyes going into the Witness Protection Program. So I don't know how she would be involved in another Sicario storyline unless they went out of their way to make that happen, but of course, I would love to be a part of [Sicario 3]. Soldado is still, to date, one of my favorite movies I've ever done, and it was one of the most unique experiences I've ever had. It was insane."

In the first film, Emily Blunt's Kate Macer is enlisted into a covert operation in which Josh Brolin's Matt Graver exploits operational loopholes to allow Benicio del Toro's assassin Alejandro Gillick to kill the head of a Mexican drug cartel. Day of the Soldado followed Matt and Alejandro on a new operation, focusing on the intersection of human trafficking and the drug trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

The debut film was directed by Denis Villeneuve and was written by Taylor Sheridan, with the experience going on to earn critical acclaim. While Sheridan returned to write Day of the Soldado, Villeneuve and Blunt both sat out the follow-up, with the sequel failing to earn the same success as Sicario.

Last September, Sicario producers teased that the third film wasn't far off from moving forward.

"We're very close. It's one of the projects where we're ready to put the train on the tracks as soon as the strike ends and our path is cleared. So we're very excited to get that whole band back together," Molly Smith shared with The Hollywood Reporter last September. "Taylor [Sheridan] always envisioned it as a trilogy, so we have to close it out right. There's no point in making it unless we can do justice to the true fans of Sicario. The characters and the world Taylor created are so amazing, and we're very excited for Sicario 3."

