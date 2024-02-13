Emily Blunt Reacts to Sicario 3 Rumors

The 2015 crime thriller Sicario helped establish the careers of director Denis Villeneuve, writer Taylor Sheridan, and actor Emily Blunt, and while the movie did earn the 2018 sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Blunt confirms she hasn't heard any substantial updates regarding a possible third film. While the sequel did feature Sheridan returning as writer and original stars Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprising their roles, the nature of the premise and its location saw Blunt sitting out the project, as well as Villeneuve opting not to return. Director Stefano Sollima stepped in to helm Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

"I hear rumblings but there's nothing firm. Because I haven't seen anything, I think it's hearsay," Blunt shared with MTV's Josh Horowitz.

The original film followed Blunt's FBI Agent Kate Macer, who finds herself getting involved in a task force that aims to take down the Mexican cartel. Despite her noble intentions, the further invested in the task force she gets, the more she learns how much corruption there is in the U.S. government, while also witnessing the brutal lengths some figures in the task force will go to in order to carry out their mission.

Sicario scored three Oscar nominations and sits at 92% positive reviews on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Day of the Soldado saw a major drop in critical reception, as it sits at only 62% positive reviews.

In the wake of Sicario, Villeneuve went on to helm critically acclaimed projects like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune. Blunt went on to reflect on her experience of making the film and how, without having seen the whole picture, she knew that certain sequences felt like achievements even while bringing them to life.

"I feel like I had a sense of [how good it was]. I think Denis has this wonderfully warm, inviting quality to him that he ... I feel it's all a ruse, like he makes you feel like he doesn't know what he's doing. He's like, 'Madame, I haven't had enough coffee so I don't know about this scene. What do you think?' And, he knows. It's all perfect," Blunt recalled. "Just to see the great Roger Deakins work, it was like being in church ... It was extraordinary. I know that there were sequences, like the border crossing, that were unbelievable when we shot it. And the scene at the end with Benicio, that wasn't really written, we made it up on the day."

She continued, "It was those wonderful, spontaneous moments that you know you've made something special, you just don't know how it will fit into the rest of the film. But I just thought the whole thing was so sinister, exciting, provocative, and spare. The spareness, that overwhelming dread all the way through. You worry about her and her in this amoral world, you've got this moral person in the middle of it, amoral world, and I just was so proud when I saw it."

In one memorable sequence, Blunt's character meets a potential romantic partner, played by Jon Bernthal, only for the character to assault Kate. The actor went on to recall how Bernthal encouraged her to genuinely strike him, as he wouldn't feel it.

"Whe fight we had, we didn't overplan it, so it was a really ugly fight. It feels so real," Blunt detailed. "And Bernthal used to be a boxer, so he was like, 'My face is mush, I don't feel it, you can hit me, I won't feel it.' And I was like, 'I will.'"

