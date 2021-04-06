Silence of the Lambs, Willy Wonka, and More Classics Returning to the Big Screen

✖

As more vaccinations are administered across the country, more movie theaters are able to reopen and increase the capacity of screenings, with anniversary events of a number of beloved films set to take place throughout the rest of the year thanks to TCM Big Screen Classics. Ever since movie theaters began reopening last fall, theaters have relied on screening classic films in hopes of maintaining revenue streams, with the upcoming screenings not only offering audiences opportunities to check out famous films on the big screen, but also being shown with exclusive insight into the endeavors, courtesy of TCM. Some of these screenings include The Silence of the Lambs, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Fried Green Tomatoes, and La Bamba.

"This year has shown us that watching movies on the big screen is not an experience to take for granted, and 2021's lineup of films has something for every movie lover," Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships, TCM shared in a statement. "We are prouder than ever to continue this partnership with Fathom Events to bring the TCM Big Screen Classics series to audiences around the country."

Participating films for the rest of the year are as follows:

La Bamba - Sunday, April 18th and Wednesday, April 21st

The life of Mexican-American rock & roll legend Richie Valens bursts across the screen in this celebrated, music-filled movie with star-making performances by Phillips as Richie and Morales as his half-brother, Bob. La Bamba, written and directed by Luis Valdez, depicts the 17-year-old’s rocket rise to fame, as he fights family problems and bigotry, to become a recording star with a string of hit singles and a date with destiny. Fueled by Valens' hit songs performed by the Grammy-winning Los Lobos, as well as classic '50s tunes, La Bamba recreates the thrilling early days of rock and pays homage to the enduring legacy of a remarkable talent whose music crossed all borders.

Fried Green Tomatoes - Sunday, May 9th and Wednesday, May 12th

This inspiring drama was adapted from Fannie Flagg's best-selling novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe. When an unhappy housewife befriends a lady in a nursing home, she hears a remarkable tale of laughter, devotion, and a special friendship that defies all obstacles in this heart-warming film from acclaimed director Jon Avnet.

The Birdcage - June

A hugely entertaining remake of the 1978 film La Cage aux Folles, The Birdcage follows the tale of a drag club owner and his partner as they deal with their son's engagement to a conservative politician's daughter.

The African Queen - July

During World War I, the slovenly, drunkard captain of a steamer named The African Queen takes the prim sister of a British missionary to Africa aboard after invading Germans kill her brother. While she can't tolerate the captain’s drinking and manner, and he can't stand her judgmental attitude, inevitably, their mismatched relationship turns to one of affection as they traverse treacherous waters. Arguably one of the finest films ever made, The African Queen also features one of the most legendary star pairings with Humphrey Bogart, in the role that earned him his only Academy Award, and Katharine Hepburn in this timeless tale of opposites attracting.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory - August

This treasured musical is a veritable OSHA “what not to do” lesson…. Based on Roald Dahl’s cherished book, on a whirlwind tour of Willy Wonka’s world of “Pure Imagination,” an incredible, edible realm of chocolate waterfalls, Oompa-Loompas, and industrial-sized confections, a boy named Charlie discovers the sweetest secret of all.

Citizen Kane - September

Orson Welles's first feature film, the innovative and precedent-setting Citizen Kane is considered by many critics, filmmakers, and fans to be the greatest film ever made. The investigation of a publishing tycoon's dying words reveals conflicting stories about his scandalous life. “Rosebud….”

The Silence of the Lambs - October

Well, well, well… In The Silence of the Lambs a fledgling FBI agent, Clarice Starling, enlists the help of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist, and cannibalistic serial killer, in catching a serial killer named "Buffalo Bill.” Released to great critical acclaim, The Silence of the Lambs became only the third film to win Academy Awards in the “Big Five” categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

West Side Story - November

With music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, this exhilarating ten-time Academy Award-winning musical sets the timeless Romeo and Juliet tragedy in 1950. Two teenage street gangs, the white working-class Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, face off in the slums of New York.

On Golden Pond - December

One of the 1980s most honored and cherished films, On Golden Pond, follows the story of a prickly retired professor who visits his Maine summer home with his loving wife, their daughter, her fiancé, and his son. The cantankerous professor develops an unlikely bond with his grandson, providing the framework for an emotional summer. On Golden Pond is also one of the few movies to earn the nominations for the Big Five Academy Awards (Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay).

You can head to the event's official website for full details.

Which movies will you be checking out on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!