Simon Pegg Teases New Movie With Edgar Wright

Simon Pegg's career really took off when he starred alongside Nick Frost in the Edgar Wright-helmed Cornetto Trilogy, which consisted of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Pegg has since appeared in numerous franchises like Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Star Wars, and even The Boys. Wright also went on to do a brief stint on the Ant-Man franchise and then did a few projects like Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho. The duo have been saying that they hope for a reunion, but now Pegg is teasing their next project together. In a new interview with Discussing Film, Pegg teased what his next movie with the director could be about, and it won't take place in the Corenetto Trilogy universe.

"We've always done original ideas, even though we've kind of built them around existing genres or whatever. Edgar and I are always talking about what we're going to do next," Pegg revealed to the site. "Neither of us can believe it's been 10 years since The World's End. But because our careers have obviously changed and we're not just sitting around writing zombie films like we used to, the real problem now is about syncing our diaries up at a time when we can both sit down and write a film. And then obviously shoot it. I'll say this, it's not about if but when we will do something, which we will do because we've already started talking about it."

Pegg continued, "Edgar came over to my house last year and we started kicking ideas around. It's not going to be another sort of Cornetto film in that those movies were specifically genre riffs, which addressed the idea of the collective versus the individual. There are certain kinds of thematic consistencies between those three movies which make them a trilogy – it's not just the ice cream, it's a series of connecting thematic details. With what do next, we want to be completely different from that. We don't want to do a take on action movies or a take on sci-fi or a take on horror. We want to make a movie that is totally its own thing, existing outside of the Cornetto trilogy. My desire, really, is to do something super different.

Pegg most recently appeared in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film is currently in theaters and will have a follow-up, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, that's set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, which Pegg will also star in but could end up getting delayed due to the ongoing strikes.

