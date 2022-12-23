Simon Pegg's Holiday Message Is a Classic Throwback to Shaun of the Dead

Almost 20 years after its release, Shaun of the Dead remains a fan-favorite film, and clearly star Simon Pegg is aware of the enthusiasm people have for it. In a holiday message for his fans, posted to Instagram last night, Pegg took a stroll down the street, ending up at the convenience store seen in Shaun of the Dead, to get a Cornetto ice cream novelty. Why? Well, ostensibly he was inspired by a behind-the-scenes featurette released by Paramount earlier this week, in which Mission: Impossible franchise star Tom Cruise jumped out of a helicopter and then drove a helicopter off of a cliff into a base jump.

While Cruise is known for doing his crazy stunts, Pegg joked that he was struggling to think of what he was known for, and decided to pop down the block for a Cornetto to think about it, so that he could do a proper holiday message.

"Merry Christmas," he finished, as he disappeared into the shop.

You can see it below.

He even gets the little slip on the curb just right. Perfect.

This is as close as you're going to get to a Shaun of the Dead sequel, unless you're living in the Spider-verse.

"It baffles me how there possibly could be a Shaun of the Dead 2, because most of the main characters are dead. One of them is a zombie, in a shed... which would be boring," Pegg quipped during a July interview.

Shaun of the Dead centered on Shaun (Pegg), who falls asleep after breaking up with his girlfriend and wakes up to a zombie apocalypse. Assembling a small group of loved ones including his best friend Ed (Nick Frost), Shaun sets out to "rescue" his girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield) and convene at a local pub, where he thinks they will be safe from the oncoming undead hordes.

"I haven't gone back to horror-comedy, because with Shaun of the Dead I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie," filmmaker Edgar Wright told SFX Magazine last October. "It's difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films -- people want to make the next Shaun and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again."