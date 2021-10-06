Shaun of the Dead Director Details Why He Won’t Make a Sequel or Another Horror-Comedy

Filmmaker Edgar Wright’s breakout movie was his debut feature film Shaun of the Dead back in 2005, as the film found a way to not only be a gripping horror adventure, but also a hilarious lampoon of zombie movie tropes, which helped ignite a long career of genre-bending adventures. With that film still having a passionate following, fans have often wondered if we could ever see a return to that world, a notion which Wright recently shut down somewhat definitively by noting that he doesn’t see himself ever making another horror-comedy as he already expressed those storytelling sensibilities and he sees no need to repeat himself.

“I haven’t gone back to horror-comedy, because with Shaun of the Dead I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie,” Wright detailed to SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar. “It’s difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films — people want to make the next Shaun and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again.”

Following Shaun, Wright delivered hilarious action and sci-fi films with Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, both of which starred Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Given the number of times this trio has collaborated, Wright also noted that many fans think a Shaun of the Dead sequel could come together relatively quickly, only for the filmmaker to dispel this rumor.

“The thing is that films take so long to make. I think that’s the thing that fans don’t quite understand sometimes,” Wright pointed out. “They’ll say, ‘Why don’t you knock out a Shaun sequel?’ It’s like, these films take three years to make, you’ve got to really, really love it to do it. So because films take longer to make, trying to challenge yourself with a different subject matter or something you haven’t done before, it’s always the real motivator.”

Since completing his “Cornetto Trilogy” of genre love letters, Wright has delivered audiences Baby Driver and the upcoming Last Night in Soho, which both feature his sense of humor but serve as more authentic entries into the action and horror genres, respectively.

Last Night in Soho is slated to hit theaters on October 29th.

