Simu Liu Reveals "Bonkers" Tease for Barbie Movie With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is teasing a truly bonkers time at the movies with Barbie. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with the prospective Avenger at BoxLunch's Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America. During their conversation, they joked about how attractive this cast is, and if that intimidated the Shang-Chi star when he arrived on set. Liu was self-deprecating in his answer, but said he loved the process of getting to know all of them. He and Ryan Gosling actually connected over some personal experiences. However, with Barbie still a little ways away, it seems like fans will just have to be content with those wild set photos and official stills from the movie until things get closer to a trailer. If the Marvel actor is to be believed, things are going to get pretty wild when everything is out in the open.

"I am the embodiment of imposter syndrome. So, I wouldn't say that in any situation, I could walk into a room with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and be like, 'I fit right in,'" Liu joked. "Maybe briefly, Ryan and I connected on being Canadian. No, I mean they're all amazing people and I'm very lucky to call them friends now. But, It's going to be a bonkers movie.

Barbie's Director Lauds Her Star

Not too long ago, Greta Gerwig talked to the Wall Street Journal about the job Robbie had done with the iconic character. Surprising no one, the Harley Quinn actress fully committed to Barbie, and it seems like people might be really surprised by the finished product. As more and more pictures from filming and promotion have eked out from the project, the general public has begun to build hype.

"She is an actor who comes armed with every piece of preparation and every possibility explored," Gerwig shared before calling Robbie "fully present as a producer." More than those qualities, she was "amazed by [Robbie's] ability to fully give over to being an actor" at the same time.

"Once they back a project, they back it all the way," Gerwig also mentioned her star's LuckyChap banner, which is producing Barbie. "Margot has a flash of certainty and then runs at it," Gerwig added. "She doesn't have a waffling aspect to her psyche."

Mattel is clearly amped as well. They said so in a release when the movie was announced. "Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel wrote to the press. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

Are you excited for Barbie? Let us know in the comments!