Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Jokes He's Playing Green Lantern

✖

Simu Liu is the next Green Lantern. He isn't really, but an unsuspecting Instagram user might have the wrong idea now after the Shang-Chi star decided to pull the ultimate bamboozle. Liu tweeted Monday night he was spending some time setting people straight that kept popping up in his direct messages on Instagram. Liu shared an image of one of the DMs in question on the image-sharing platform, and an eager fan asked whether or not he was really playing Shang-Chi in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster of the same name.

That's when the ornery Liu responded that he wasn't the Master of Kung Fu. Rather, he was busy getting ready to play Green Lantern.

Gotta set the people straight in the DMs... pic.twitter.com/XtEp5UDDkt — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 11, 2020

Shang-Chi was one of the dozens of feature film productions actively filming when the coronavirus pandemic first began to take shape. As such, the movie quickly halted principal photography in March and only recently began readying the sets for a relaunch in the coming weeks.

To date, little is known about the film itself other than the fact Liu will star alongside Tony Leung and Awkwafina. The new MCU star previously spoke to the pressures of joining the shared cinematic world.

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, 'With great power there must also come great responsibility'," Liu explained. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I've leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won't shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we've been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

Green Lantern is now streaming on HBO Max while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on May 7, 2021.

Who do you want to see play the next live-action Green Lantern? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.