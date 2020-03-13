Shang-Chi Star Posts Update After Coronavirus Shutdown

News broke late on Thursday night that Marvel Studios’ upcoming blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be putting first unit production on hold as director Destin Daniel Cretton awaits coronavirus test results. Cretton is self-isolating after being tested, a period which doctors advised to last two weeks. The production’s second unit is still working at the moment, but this will delay the main cast and crew for at least a little bit. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu took to Instagram on Friday morning to assure fans that everyone was doing fine and attempted to lift everyone’s spirits.

“Per the news you’ve now doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing,” Liu wrote in the post. “I’m super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and – of course – don’t be racist!”

Unfortunately, the photo that Liu posted along with the message isn’t a still from Shang-Chi. As he explains later in the post, it’s an image from an episode of the Comedy Central series Nora From Queens, which stars breakout comedian Awkafina.

Liu stars as the titular hero in Shang-Chi, a hero who has mastered the art of Kung-Fu. He’s joined in the cast by Tony Chiu-Wait Leung, who plays the villainous Mandarin, and Awkafina, whose role has not yet been revealed. Cretton directs with a script from Dave Callaham.

Hopefully the coronavirus testing won’t delay the Shang-Chi production too long, causing nothing but a minor delay as the cast and crew bring the movie to life.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.