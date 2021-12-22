Sing 2 Trailer Debuts New Take on the Singing Competition

Universal and Illumination Studios have released the official trailer for Sing 2, the follow-up to Illumination's musical-comedy hit. The first movie, which was released in 2016, laid out a pretty simple format: get a bunch of mega-stars together, and have them voice singing animals. And while some of the original film's big names aren't coming back for the sequel, the new movie has some serious star power of its own, with names like Bono and Pharrell Williams among the cast. Williams, of course, is no stranger to Illumination, whose Despicable Me franchise has maaaaybe used a song of his before.

The movie, like so many others, has been delayed a few times along the way as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it's joining tonight's parade of movie trailers on ESPN, alongside movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Halloween Kills.

You can see the trailer below.

The first Sing featured a voice cast that included Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, John C. Reilly, and other playing singing animals competing in a competition meant to promote the Moon Theater, a struggling venue owned by Buster. A mistake on the event's flyer inflates the prize pot amount, leading to a huge turnout for auditions as well as other hijinks lead up to the performances literally bring down the house. The film was a hit, bringing in $634.1 million globally.

Sing 2 will see the characters from the first film preparing for a larger stage, leaving the Moon Theater for the big city. Writer and director Garth Jennings are returning for the film along with McConaughey, Witherspoon, Johansson, and Egerton return, with Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly joining the voice cast in yet-to-be-revealed roles.

In the original Sing, "Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine."

Sing 2 will be releasing in theaters on December 25.