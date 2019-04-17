‘Six Billion Dollar Man’ Film on the Way From ‘Bumblebee’ Director Starring Mark Wahlberg

The Six Billion Dollar Man has had a pretty slow trek to the big screen, but it sounds like it may have gotten new legs.

According to a new report from Variety, Travis Knight has signed on to direct the upcoming Warner Bros. film adaptation. Mark Wahlberg, who has been attached to the project for several years, is still set to star.

Knight is known for directing the recent Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, as well as the fan-favorite Kubo and the Two Strings. Sue Kroll, Bill Gerber, and Steve Levinson are producing, with the script written by Bill DuBuque (The Accountant, Ozark).

The project has suffered quite a few major developments in recent years, including Warner Bros. picking up the rights from The Weinstein Company. Most recently, namely in the departure of director Damian Szifron. After being tied to the project – which Szifron also co-wrote – for three years, the director reportedly departed the project for creative differences.

The film, which is based on the iconic Six Million Dollar Man television series, will see Wahlberg playing Col. Steve Austin, a pilot who is saved by an experiment that gives him bionic body parts.

“We finally got the script for The Six Billion Dollar Man,” Wahlberg told ComicBook.com in 2017. “Now that’s not your typical superhero because I will not put on a cape nor a spandex outfit, but the script is amazing. We’ve been developing it for quite some time and finally got it to where we want to go shoot the movie, so hopefully we will shoot in the fall.”

This project would be the latest attempt to bring The Six Billion Dollar Man to the big screen, with various versions of the film being in development over the past twenty-five years. Fan-favorite director Kevin Smith was tied to a version of the project back in 1995, with his script ultimately being adapted into Dynamite’s The Bionic Man comic series. A comedic adaptation starring Jim Carrey was attempted in 2004, as well as a version from Richard Anderson.

