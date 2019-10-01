6 Underground Trailer Released

The first trailer for Netflix‘s next blockbuster has officially arrived. On Tuesday, the streaming service released a full trailer for 6 Underground, an upcoming action-thriller for the platform that stars Deadpool and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds. The film, which is directed by Bad Boys and Transformers helmer Michael Bay, follows six billionaires who fake their deaths before forming an elite vigilante squad targeting notorious criminals. The trailer’s release comes after a social media post from Bay, in which he teased the “fun flick” that is in store.

“Last summer I was in Europe shooting a big movie for Netflix, all over Italy and other parts of Europe. It’s a big movie with Ryan Reynolds, big action, fun, fun flick,” Bay said in a video published to Instagram. “It’s kind of back to my old school self. I think the trailer drops Tuesday. I’m not really allowed to show that, I think the studio will kill me.”

6 Underground also stars Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Corey Hawkins (Kong: Skull Island), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Adria Arjona (Good Omens) and Sebastian Roché (The Originals). The film is written by Deadpool and Zombieland scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and produced by Bay and Reynolds alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance (Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Terminator: Dark Fate). The film is said to be Netflix’s most expensive original film since Bright, the 2017 fantasy cop movie starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

6 Underground initially caught quite a lot of attention when it was initially announced, as some speculated that the film was secretly a cover for a live-action reboot of Thundercats. (Yes, really.) A tongue-in-cheek tweet from Reynolds eventually debunked that rumor, disappointing fans of the sci-fi fantasy franchise.

“I don’t understand… 6 Underground is an insane action film set in amazing locales like Florence, Abu Dhabi and Thundera,” Reynolds joked when the Thundercats rumor first made the rounds. “This is the most ridiculous rumor yet.”

6 Underground is just one of several major projects that Netflix is set to release before the end of this year.

“Well, definitely in the third quarter, we’ve got new episodes and new seasons of some of our most loved and most-watched shows on Netflix,” the streamer’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in an earnings call earlier this year. “Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, Orange Is the New Black, 13 Reasons Why, Elite, which was a big hit for us right out of Spain, a new season from Ryan Murphy of The Politician, a brand-new show on Netflix that we think our audiences are going to love. And then you start seeing in the fourth quarter some of our bigger film investments coming through like Irishman, like 6 Underground and also a big new original series that we’re currently shooting in Hungary called The Witcher that is an enormous European IP, a very popular game and Book IP, that we think is going to make a really fun global series.”

