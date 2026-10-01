New Report Addresses David Corenswet’s Superman Status If the Paramount Merger Ends James Gunn’s DCU

The impending merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery has been the biggest Hollywood story of the year, not only because the already fragile industry is bracing for even more contraction (despite CEO David Ellison’s promises to the contrary) but because of the massive legal battle that it initially faced. After all the hurdles have been cleared, though, it would appear that the two companies will officially become one in the coming weeks, and the process of redundancies and other changes will no doubt begin to unfold. For fans who are only on the outside looking in, though, one of the biggest questions is about the franchises happening at both studios and what comes next.

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DC fans specifically have been holding their breath about what the Paramount-WB merger would do to James Gunn’s DCU, which has only debuted two movies and three TV shows at this point. Though reports have previously hinted that Gunn has met with Ellison, and the company leader is eager to keep him aboard, a new report reveals what they think of the linchpin of the DCU itself, David Corenswet‘s Superman. According to Jeff Sneider’s latest The InSneider newsletter, Paramount not only wants to keep Corenswet in the role but also make sure that he’s playing the Man of Steel for the rest of the decade at least.

David Corenswet’s Superman Future Addressed

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

It’s easy to see why DC fans may be anxious that Corenswet’s time as Superman would come under scrutiny from new corporate overlords, especially since it already happened once to Henry Cavill. With one full movie under his belt and a supporting part in Supergirl, the actor may have made a mark with the general public with his take on the hero, so it would be a shame to see it come to an end after his next movie (the 2027 follow-up Man of Tomorrow will no doubt be released even if Paramount made sweeping changes to Warner Bros.).

All that said, if this recent report is to be believed, it’s not something to worry about, and Ellison and co. are eager to see Corenswet continue. What’s worth noting, though, for fans that aren’t tuned into the non-superhero side of cinema, is why Ellison would already be hedging his bets on Corenswet’s version. It’s certainly at least partially to do with the fact that he’s already established and well-liked, leading a new movie to major box office success despite not being a well-known actor at the time, but the other factor is Corenswet’s rising star.

Before he next appears on the big screen as Superman, David Corenswet will star as John Tuggle in the upcoming sports drama Mr. Irrelevant, telling the story of the man drafted last in the 1983 NFL Draft. The rumor mill is swirling with reports about this one, specifically that the test scores are some of the highest in the history of Paramount as a studio. With the film scheduled for a Christmas release and major word-of-mouth success expected to follow its debut, Mr. Irrelevant could be a star-making movie for the actor that proves he can be more than just Superman.

With that ace up David Ellison’s sleeve, it’s easy to see what he’s planning. The tech CEO is clearly banking on the success of Mr. Irrelevant this year to get Corenswet and his star power in front of audiences that may not have seen Superman, or perhaps think he can only pull off a superhero movie, if they can change their minds with a film in a totally different genre, they might just make a new set of David Corenswet fans, all of whom will be ready to buy a ticket come next July when Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters.

What do you think? Are you hopeful that David Corenswet’s Superman will continue after the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger? What might disrupt it? Sound off in the comments below.