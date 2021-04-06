Jason Momoa Has Horns in First Look at Netflix Movie Slumberland

✖

Between Aquaman and Khal Drogo, Jason Momoa has already embodied a number of epic and memorable characters. Last spring, it was confirmed that the actor would be lending his talents to Slumberland, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the iconic story Little Nemo in Slumberland. Details surrounding the upcoming film have been relatively slim ever since — but thankfully, we now have our first look at what that will entail. Netflix has released two photos for Slumberland, which showcase Momoa's unconventional costume, complete with a set of horns on his head. Along with the photos was confirmation that Slumberland will be released by Netflix sometime in 2022.

No, you’re not dreaming—that’s Jason Momoa with a full set of horns. Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld. Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

The film, which is based on the comic strip and anime film of the same name, follows a young girl named Nema, who, with the help of a giant monster creature, travels to a mystical dreamland in search of her missing father. Momoa will play the creature, whose name is Flip, and is described as a “nine-foot tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tusks.” The creature is expected to be created using CGI, and the film will reportedly have a pretty hefty budget to do so.

Lawrence's filmography includes Constantine, the final three The Hunger Games movies, I Am Legend, and Red Sparrow. He previously directed Momoa in See. The film will be written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, who previously wrote Dinner for Schmucks and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready will produce through their production company Chernin Entertainment, which is also developing an Hourman movie for DC Films.

What do you think of the first look at Jason Momoa in Netflix's Slumberland?