Snake Eyes Cast Reveal Dream Crossovers: Fast & Furious and Lord of the Rings

With the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the rise of superhero media, everybody wants to see crossovers. Heck, there's already been speculation about the possibility of a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover, since Hasbro and Paramount control both properties. But what about going a little more crazy? We recently spoke to the cast of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and asked them who their ideal crossover would be with. They had some fun answers, with Snake Eyes himself (Henry Golding) shooting for The Fast and the Furious, and Samara Weaving (who plays Scarlett) thinking about Lord of the Rings.

The pair had a few fun details to share with their ideas. We're hoping this turns into some suitably goofy fan art in the weeks to come.

"What would you say about a side-by-side Dom and Snake Eyes going to the moon in their [vehicles]?" Golding mused. "One on his motorbike, Toretto in his crazy Charger or whatever. Let's do that. Let's Fast and Furious times Snake Eyes."

"What if we got something like Lord of the Rings with Snake Eyes?" Weaving said. "A Tolkien/Snake Eyes mix, where there's magic and elves and hobbits but also crazy ninjas? That would be kind of cool, maybe."

In Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

"I knew it was important for me as a person of Japanese heritage, to portray it in a way that I would want to see a kid growing up, [where someone] like a younger version of me would be able to be, 'Ah, that's empowerment for them,'" Andrew Koji, who played Storm Shadow in the movie, recently told ComicBook. "I did a lot of research on the samurai culture, et cetera. I think it was more about the the parallels with things like the Arashikage code and the Bushido code, and [Storm Shadow's] kind of a gradual decline from that, and the breaking of the psyche. The person who becomes...I won't say 'bad,' but yeah. It's quite a rich character to explore."

If you missed the film in theaters, you can catch it now: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins arrived on Digital HD and Premium VOD on August 17th, and is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on October 19th.

