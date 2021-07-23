Henry Golding Says G.I. Joe and Transformers Crossover Is "100% Possible"

✖

Longtime fans of both G.I. Joe and Transformers have been hoping for years to see the two properties have some kind of crossover on the big screen. The Hasbro franchises have appeared together in comic books for decades, so an on-screen battle doesn't seem like too much of a stretch. Not only do the fans want to see it, but the people involved with making the latest G.I. Joe movie also believe that a crossover is on the table.

On the heels of G.I. Joe and Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura saying that a crossover between the properties is "inevitable," Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins star Henry Golding is getting on board with the possibility.

"It's 100% possible," Golding told CinePop. "I used to read the comic books, the Transformers/G.I. Joe combination comic books. So they're all kind of living in that world. But who knows. I think they're planning another Transformers movie at the moment. Hopefully we'll be exploring the rest of the G.I. Joe universe at the same time. Maybe one day [they'll come together]."

The topic was brought to Golding's attention thanks to di Bonaventura's comments last week, ahead of the Snake Eyes debut. While speaking to Uproxx, di Bonaventura explained that the Paramount executives haven't been keen on the crossover idea, but that it's likely going to happen one way or another.

"You know, the truth of matter is, the studio has always been against that. Every regime that’s been at Paramount is against it because it’s taking two franchises and making them one, but I think it’s inevitable," di Bonaventura said.

He went on to say that current Transformers director Steve Caple Jr. loves the idea of putting the two franchises together.

"Well, it’s funny, Steven Caple, who’s directing Transformers right now, is a huge G.I. Joe fan, too," continued the producer. "And he was like, 'Why aren’t you doing that?' Everyone was like, 'Well, try to make a Transformers movie really good. Then we’ll talk about that.' Maybe Steven will be the one to crack through because he loves them both so much."

Would you like to see a G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover sometime down the line? Let us know in the comments!