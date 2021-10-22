Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding and Wife Welcome First Child

✖

Snake Eyes star Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo shared the first photos of their new baby. The couple’s first child arrived on March 31st and both parents are absolutely over the moon about the little one. Lo has been posting countdown photos on her Instagram in anticipation. Now, both she and Golding are ready to share their joy with the world. They’ve been married since 2016 and this marks a new departure for the family. For fans, all these posts provide a look into their journey together and the joy that comes from major life developments like this. Golding is in high demand after that turn in Crazy Rich Asians. This year’ he’ll get his action on with Snake Eyes in the G.I. Joe franchise. But, for now, the two are just enjoying their time with the baby and getting used to life as parents. Check out the posts down below:

Golding wrote, “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

The Snake Eyes star previously told fans that the cast was doing some reshoots on Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. With the live-action film not too far away, the viewers really appreciated the update.

“We are back on set, ladies and gentlemen," Golding explained in his post. "We just got some reshoots for Snake Eyes, but I’m so grateful that we’re able to pull this off. I mean it’s a really challenging period to be doing production during COVID. All precautions are being taken. I’m just about to get my test. We get tested every single day, but I’m just super excited to get this business churning and hopefully will be back to normal in no time."

“Snake Eyes has just blown me away,” Golding previously said back in March. “They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen. I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

“To be honest, it was painful,” he added. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I f-cking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!'”

Snake Eyes is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 22nd.

