Snake Eyes: Henry Golding Confirms Reshoots for G.I. Joe Spinoff

✖

The G.I. Joe universe is set to get a major expansion later this year, with the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The live-action film will reimagine and retell the genesis of the G.I. Joe universe's iconic assassin, and fans are definitely excited to see exactly what that entails. According to a new social media post from the film's star, Henry Golding, we're officially one step closer to seeing the film become a reality, as reshoots on the project have begun.

“We are back on set, ladies and gentlemen," Golding says in the post. "We just got some reshoots for Snake Eyes, but I’m so grateful that we’re able to pull this off. I mean it’s a really challenging period to be doing production during COVID. All precautions are being taken. I’m just about to get my test. We get tested every single day, but I’m just super excited to get this business churning and hopefully will be back to normal in no time."

Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) the film will also feature plenty of other familiar faces from the lore of GI Joe that fans know and love, no doubt setting the stage for its franchise future. Among those set to appear include Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast in the film as well.

“Snake Eyes has just blown me away,” Golding said earlier this month. “They’ve recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we’ve seen thus far on the big screen. I think there’s room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise.”

“To be honest, it was painful,” he admitted. “It’s definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It’s very, very physical. I f-cking hated it in the beginning because I couldn’t even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing!'”

Earlier this summer the Paramount Pictures began development on a follow-up film, which won't be a proper Snake Eyes sequel movie but is being billed as an "expansion" of the GI Joe world on the big screen. Screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who previously penned Race, Seberg, and a draft of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, have been tapped to write the script. Franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will once again produce the project along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

Snake Eyes is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 22nd.