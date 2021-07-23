Andrew Koji Casts Doubt on Returning as Storm Shadow for Snake Eyes Sequel

Andrew Koji has become a rising star in Hollywood due to his lead role in HBO Max's Warrior and appearance in Paramount's Snake Eyes origin film. While a sequel for the film has been said to be in the works, Koji tells ComicBook.com he doesn't think he'll be reprising his role as Storm Shadow in the film.

"I have no idea, man. We'll see," the actor tells us. "Someone might have to take that mantle over at some point."

Koji's latest project is a role opposite Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry in David Leitch's Bullet Train, an action comedy set upon a high-speed train.

The actor previously told ComicBook.com that Storm Shadow was an important character for him to play given the shared Japanese heritage between the two.

"I knew it was important for me as a person of Japanese heritage, to portray it in a way that I would want to see a kid growing up, [where someone] like a younger version of me would be able to be, 'Ah, that's empowerment for them,'" Koji told ComicBook. "I did a lot of research on the samurai culture, et cetera. I think it was more about the the parallels with things like the Arashikage code and the Bushido code, and [Storm Shadow's] kind of a gradual decline from that, and the breaking of the psyche. The person who becomes...I won't say 'bad,' but yeah. It's quite a rich character to explore."

Koji is currently filming Warrior Season Three for HBO Max. You can see our full interview with the actor above.

"Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans," said Shannon Lee, Executive Producer, Bruce Lee Entertainment, previously said of the show. "Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!"

https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/warrior-renewed-season-3-hbo-max/#

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins is now available wherever movies are sold.

What other actors would you like to see join the GI Joe franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!