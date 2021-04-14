Warrior Renewed For Season 3 on HBO Max

✖

The acclaimed action drama Warrior is officially coming back for a third season, but the new installment of the series will be heading to a new home this time around. Warrior aired its first two seasons as an original series on Cinemax. The news of the Season 3 order comes with the news that the show will be moving to the HBO Max streaming service going forward.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Warrior would be returning for another set of episodes, but that those episodes would be released exclusively on HBO Max. The first two seasons of Warrior have been popular on the Max service since being added to the roster.

Andrew Koji stars in Warrior, a series about the Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century, based on the writings of Bruce Lee. The series is created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin and Shannon Lee also executive produce.

“WARRIOR introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. "We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans," said Shannon Lee, Executive Producer, Bruce Lee Entertainment. "Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

