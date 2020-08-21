Snakes on a Plane Switching Streaming Services Next Month

One of the strangest cult hits of the last 15 years is getting a new streaming home next month. Snakes on a Plane, starring Samuel L. Jackson, has found quite a few fans since its release in 2006, with many falling in love with its ridiculous nature and unforgettable one-liners. To be honest, the film is probably remembered most for Jackson's delivery of "I'm tired of these snakes" than anything else. Snakes on a Plane has skipped from streaming service to streaming service over the years, with quite a few long gaps in between, and its online home is about to change again.

The film is currently streaming on Peacock, but it will be leaving there at the end of August. Fortunately, it will be heading to HBO Max the next day. WarnerMedia recently released the full list of titles coming to HBO Max in September, and Snakes on a Plane was listed for a September 1st arrival.

In addition to Jackson, Snakes on a Plane also stars Julianna Margulies, Nathan Phillips, Rachel Blanchard, Flex Alexander, and Kenan Thompson.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max on September 1st:

