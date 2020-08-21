Snakes on a Plane Switching Streaming Services Next Month
One of the strangest cult hits of the last 15 years is getting a new streaming home next month. Snakes on a Plane, starring Samuel L. Jackson, has found quite a few fans since its release in 2006, with many falling in love with its ridiculous nature and unforgettable one-liners. To be honest, the film is probably remembered most for Jackson's delivery of "I'm tired of these snakes" than anything else. Snakes on a Plane has skipped from streaming service to streaming service over the years, with quite a few long gaps in between, and its online home is about to change again.
The film is currently streaming on Peacock, but it will be leaving there at the end of August. Fortunately, it will be heading to HBO Max the next day. WarnerMedia recently released the full list of titles coming to HBO Max in September, and Snakes on a Plane was listed for a September 1st arrival.
In addition to Jackson, Snakes on a Plane also stars Julianna Margulies, Nathan Phillips, Rachel Blanchard, Flex Alexander, and Kenan Thompson.
Here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max on September 1st:
93Queen
All The Right Moves
The Astronaut Farmer
Badlands
Ballmastrz: 9009
Bandidas
Barnyard
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Dynamite
Blood Diamond
The Bodyguard
The Brak Show
Butterfield 8
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Caveman
Charlotte's Web
The Cider House Rules
City Of God
Clara's Heart
Clerks
Cold Creek Manor
Congo
The Conversation
Cop Out
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Dave
The Devil Inside
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election
Fatal Attraction
Father of the Bride
Final Destination 5
Flight Of The Phoenix
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance
A Good Year
Grease
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers
A Hidden Life
Honeymoon in Vegas
Idlewild
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
In Good Company
Jackson
JFK
Joe Pera Talks With You
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying
The Lake House
Lassie Come Home
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me
Life with Father
Little,
Little Women
Lost in Space
A Man Apart
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man
The Mexican
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run
Miracle At St. Anna
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers
Netizens
Observe and Report
Off the Air
An Officer and a Gentleman
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative
The Outsiders
Over the Garden Wall
Over The Hedge
Point Break
Private Benjamin
Prometheus
PT 109
Red Riding Hood
The Replacements
Replicas
Reversal of Fortune
A Room With A View
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil
Shrek Forever After
Sin Cielo
The Sitter
Snakes on a Plane
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80
Sunrise at Campobello
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson,
Three Kings
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
Two Weeks Notice
V for Vendetta
Victoria and Abdul
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
When We Were Kings
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Are you excited to stream Snakes on a Plane on HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!
