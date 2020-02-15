Snatchers: Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip Digs Into the VFX Process

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from next week’s DVD and Blu-ray release of Snatchers, a horror comedy chosen as one of Variety‘s ”11 Best Movies of the 2019 SXSW Film Festival,” and centering around an alien invasion plot. Described as Alien meets Mean Girls, Snatchers was initially released in new media as a successful short-form series that followed a status-obsessed high school teenager, who loses her virginity and finds herself pregnant the next day — with an alien. In the clip, seen below, fans can go behind the scenes and get a look at how the movie pulled off some of its cool visual effects on a low budget.

The Snatchers new media series was an official selection at Sundance 2017, and won the 2018 Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival, as well as a Bronze Telly Award. The Snatchers movie was an official selection at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and the 2019 Sitges Film Festival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Snatchers is a tale of friendship, self-worth and…aliens,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family. “The film brings the spirit of horror combined with gut-busting comedy with its edgy humor and bloody alien creatures.”

You can check out a full synopsis for the film below.

Snatchers stars Mary Nepi (Not Cool) as Sara, Gabrielle Elyse (Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” “The Thundermans”) as Hayley, J.J Nolan (“The Mindy Project,” “Silicon Valley”) as Kate, Austin Fryberger (“Huge In France”) as Skyler, Nick Gomez (“Longmire,” “Dexter”) as Oscar, and Rich Fulcher (“Those Who Can’t”) as Dave. Written by Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, & Scott Yacyshyn, and directed by Cedars & Kleiman, the film is a Stage 13 presentation with producer Paul Young for Make Good Content production in association with The Olde Money Boyz.

Senior year is going to rule! Thanks to her relationship with clueless hunk Skyler, Sara is totally in with the cool girls. But Skyler contracted an extraterrestrial bug during his summer vacation. After just one night together, Sara discovers she’s Nine. Months. Pregnant. Desperate to keep her condition on the DL, she turns to the only person she can trust: her nerdy ex-bestie, Hayley. The girls soon realize this alien problem is only just the beginning. Aliens had best beware in this hilarious comedy filled with action and tongue-in-cheek teen spirit.

Snatchers is available on Digital on today, and on Blu-ray and DVD on February 18.