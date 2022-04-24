Snow White: Gal Gadot Shares Set Photo on Last Day of Filming

✖

Disney is currently filming their live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which will see West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as the titular princess. While the production has faced some unexpected challenges, it sounds like things are back on track. Last year, it was revealed that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot would be taking on the role of the Evil Queen, and the actor just announced that she has wrapped filming.

"Last dat on Snow White with the best team ever!!!! #EvilQueen," Gadot wrote in her Instagram stories this weekend. You can check out a screenshot below:

(Photo: Instagram)

"There's so much I can't share with you that will actually answer this question," Gadot replied when Variety previously asked what drew her to this iteration of the Evil Queen. "The take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I'm very, very excited. I wish I could share more."

When the movie was first announced, Disney president of production Sean Bailey spoke to Vulture about the decision to revive Snow White.

"We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was," Bailey explained. "We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there's a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label."

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," director Marc Webb said of Zegler's casting. "Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

"It's an iconic cartoon, it's 85 years old, and Marc Webb, our director, is so dedicated to making a hero princess for his daughter," Zegler previously told the Associated Press. "I really love that sentiment and I hope it get echoed for all eternity when we make live-action versions of these Disney cartoons, where women are seen as a little bit less than the male characters. I think it's possible to be both a princess and a hero, and I like to be both."

Snow White does not yet have a release date, but the production is still taking place in the U.K.