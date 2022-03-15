Snow White Set Catches Fire During Production

One big production is trying to battle a fire today. It is a scary scene at Pinewood Studios where Disney is filming it’s live-action Snow White adaptation. The Sun reports that the situation is being handled right now. Snow White stars Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen while Rachel Zegler from West Side Story plays the Disney Princess. Richard Attenborough’s stage at Pinewood has had to contend with the situation. There are photos of big flames next to a cottage created for the set. Production facility photos also showcase the smoke floating up and outside the building. It’s a big shock to see a little blaze grow to such a size, but at the moment, there are no injuries reported.

Witnesses talked about what they saw in interviews with The Sun, “A set made up of a lot of wood, and trees etc was currently being built in the Richard Attenborough stage. Rumor is a piece of set has caught alight and spread across the rest of the set. Some crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury.”

Fire breaks out at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire during filming of Snow White live action movie pic.twitter.com/9Rb3iNdSuI — the-revenger (@thereve99831715) March 15, 2022

“It was just mental. I didn’t see it start but I was told first a tree went up,” another witness explained. “By the time I got there the flames were massive, going right up to the ceiling. Then bits of the set started falling into flames and the thatched cottage started lighting up.”

Previously the production had to explain that there would be no dwarves in the retelling of the classic story. Actor Peter Dinklage called the entire thing into question and Disney clarified their stance. Social media had a lengthy discussion about the star’s take on a beloved story and the company had no choice but to comment.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” Disney’s spokesperson revealed in a statement to the media. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

