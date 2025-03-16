Magic Mirror on the wall, is Disney’s Snow White the fairest one of all? The first reactions have arrived for the controversial live-action remake of Walt Disney’s 1937 animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney’s first feature-length film and the progenitor of such classics as Pinocchio, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King — all of which have been remade and re-imagined in live-action to varying success.

But it sounds like Snow White — which stars Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) as the titular princess and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her vain and wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen — is one of the fairest of all the Disney remakes.

There’s particular praise for Zegler in the lead role and her performance of Snow White’s song “Waiting on a Wish,” the new songs by lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (2017’s The Greatest Showman, 2019’s Aladdin), and the visuals except for the CGI dwarves (a decision that one blogger called “baffling”).

The computer generated dwarves — who are voiced by Jeremy Swift (Doc), Martin Klebba (Grumpy), George Salazar (Happy), Jason Kravits (Sneezy), Tituss Burgess (Bashful), Andy Grotelueschen (Sleepy), and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dopey) — are generating criticism, as some early viewers have described them as “uncanny.” (After actor Peter Dinklage decried the “f—ing backwards” story in 2022, Disney said in a statement: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”)

Although Disney had reportedly “scaled back” the film’s premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday with limited access to the film’s stars, and opening weekend projections are coming in on the (ahem) shorter side, the film’s critics may be surprised to hear Snow White is “enchanting,” “pure Disney magic,” and “one of [Disney’s] best live-action remakes,” according to the first reactions from the premiere.

Matt DeGroot: “Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns. Bonus points awarded for Snow White herself being a non-violent, anti-fascist hero … It’s a solid 3.5/5. Cinderella is my favorite of the remakes but I would put this on par with Little Mermaid.”

Katcy Stephan: “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

Paul Klein: “I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen’s evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It’s really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling.”

Ash Crossan: “Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life.”

Christopher Mills: “The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most ‘controversial’ and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake. Snow White is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed.”

TomMCJL: “Rachel Zegler STUNS in SNOW WHITE, with a vocal range crafted by the gods she shines magic, charm & beauty into this spinful reimagining of Disney’s 1937 classic with Gal Gadot serving a cartoonishly fun & whimsical portrayal of The Evil Queen! Marc Webb delivers a visual treat accompanied by Erin Cressida Wilson’s strong writing & Benj Pasek & Justin Paul’s dazzling, shoe tapping original songs that speak to the world & the journey of the characters within it. All of that plus Adorable Dwarfs, (Especially Whites relationship with Dopey), An exploration of one’s own heroism through a pure heart & a swift runtime shape #SnowWhite into one of Disney’s strongest retellings yet & a bonfinied family croud pleaser. There are some elements to SNOW WHITE that however, don’t work or certainly could’ve been done better & an open conversation about them I’m sure will be had up on the full review embargo, which lifts March 19th. It’s not a perfect film, but it is a solid one.”

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) from a script by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train), and starring Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot, Snow White hits theaters on March 21.