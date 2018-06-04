Two ‘Star Wars’ Commentators Predicted The Plot Of ‘Solo’ A Year Ago

Popular YouTube creators RedLetterMedia accurately predicted much of Solo: A Star Wars Story nearly a year ago.

In the 30-minute video, ‘Rich and Mike Talk: Disney’s Han Solo Terrible Movie Ideas,’ Mike Stoklasa and Rich Evans present bingo cards containing ideas they believed would be brought to screen in the young Han Solo prequel.

The pair predict several plot points and twists, including — spoilers — the inevitable double-crossing of the seedy Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), mentor to a young Han (Alden Ehrenreich), as well as a betrayal from love interest Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke).

“He’s gonna take Han and escape. He’s gonna essentially be the ‘smuggler uncle,’ and he’s gonna rescue Han,” Stoklasa says.

He then predicts Han’s dad would tell him to “only look out for himself,” and “don’t trust anyone.” It’s Harrelson’s character who tells Han, almost verbatim, to trust no one and “assume everyone will betray you.”

Evans correctly calls Han receiving his famous blaster from Beckett, as well as Han’s origins as a scrappy orphan.

Stoklasa says Han’s mentor will betray him, acknowledging the switcharoo is “pretty common in most heist movies.” Evans chooses Qi’ra for the treachery, which ultimately proves correct as she takes off with the ship of Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and the treasures within.

“Han is gonna get captured, and this is where he’s gonna meet Chewbacca,” Stoklasa says in the video.

“Han Solo and Chewbacca are thrown in an Imperial prison together, and we have a scene where that’s the first time they meet. Chewbacca’s like in shadow, like rim lit you know, kind of like how he appears in the beginning Return of the Jedi, and then he hears [wookie noises],” Stoklasa says. “And then Han Solo’s like, ‘Oh my god,’ you know, ‘there’s a monster in here.’”

In Solo, the longtime friends are revealed to have met on the planet of Mimban, when Han is imprisoned in the same muddy underground prison already containing a riled up Chewbacca.

Evans then predicts the heist will be centered around the spice mines of Kessel and the standalone will correct the mix up surrounding parsecs not as a measurement of time, but as distance.

“I think near the end of the film, Star Destroyers, the Imperials, are gonna be chasing Han Solo with Chewie and Lando and the girl and the Falcon from Kessel, and he’s gonna try and lose them by flying close to a black hole,” Evans says, a slick move that “will condense the space allowing the Falcon to make the trip in less space, thus a shorter distance.”

Evans’ prediction is eerily accurate, but it’s coaxium — or hyper fuel — at the center of the heist plot, and its a space monster who meets its end when its enveloped by the black hole and destroyed, not a Star Destroyer as Evans theorizes.

Stoklasa and Evans, along with filmmaker Jay Bauman, regularly produce content for YouTube including the ‘Half in the Bag’ movie review series. RedLetterMedia is best known for the scathing ‘Harry S. Plinkett’ reviews of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which have received millions of views.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing.