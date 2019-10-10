This Sonic the Hedgehog Halloween Costume Will Give You Nightmares

It has been months since the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer stopped the Internet dead in its tracks. Unfortunately for the studio, it might have another strange web phenomenon lying in wait as the Halloween costume for the movie is “Nightmare Fuel” as well. The kid on the front of the packaging looks very happy to be wearing that suit, but could that joy be genuine? I mean, look at this thing, there are strange Halloween choices and there’s whatever this is.

Kids can choose to dress up like the blue hedgehog, but the effect is far from cute. There’s a hole for your head to poke out and have it framed by weird plastic quills. (Honestly, the face brings together that very cursed design with the realistic human teeth that launched 1,000 photoshops on that fateful day.) The face is just the start as that weird belly area is differently colored just the CG version was. But, for some reason, there is fur texture on that part of the costume as well.

Fans are in luck because they’re basically going back to the drawing board for Sonic after the negative response. The online fervor was absolutely crushing, there was wave after wave of hilarious photoshop with no real end in sight. Gangster’s Paradise by Coolio was trending on streaming services, but not for a good reason. (That song could be tarnished by association, people now use it as joke fodder behind goofy memes about Sonic or bad movie trailers.)

Despite the announcement of a delay to get the title character’s design right, some observers are concerned that this is a case of too little, too late. After all, who was really clamoring for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie in the first place. One person skeptical of the fan-driven redesign is Jim Carrey, who is playing Dr. Robotnik. He said, “I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it’s happening,” during the Television Critics Association tour stop for the film.

Carrey would add that the “collective consciousness” sometimes decides it doesn’t want something. Those woeful designs in the Sonic movie would fit those criteria. Sonic’s long legs, human teeth, and smaller eyes were enough to spark all that backlash after all. Unfortunately, this all comes too late to save this poor costume. Welp, as kids often do, someone will make the best of it. Live and learn, after all.