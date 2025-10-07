Sorry Taken Fans, This Is Liam Neeson’s Best Action Movie (And It Just Hit Prime Video)

Liam Neeson has been a star for as long as many of us can remember, but it was the release of Taken in 2008 that charted the current path of his career and made him the specific performer we know today. From the moment he uttered “I will find you and I will kill you” into that phone, Neeson became a go-to action star. He has delivered action thrillers since then, but one of his genre entries towers above the rest — and that movie just landed on Prime Video‘s movie lineup.

Universal’s neo-noir thriller A Walk Among the Tombstones arrived in theaters back in 2014, and a decade later it remains one of Neeson’s best entries in the genre. Fortunately, the film just got easier to stream, having been added to Prime Video’s lineup on October 1st.

Unlike many of Neeson’s popular action titles, which tend to follow a specific formula and replicate ton from movie to movie, A Walk Among the Tombstones is very much its own beast. This is a much darker movie than Neeson fans are used to, and its violence is more disturbing than you’d expect.

A Walk Among the Tombstones Is Worth the Watch

While you can’t say a lot Neeson’s action movies are remotely “family friendly,” A Walk Among the Tombstones is a much more adult-oriented film. The story follows an ex-cop (Neeson) who loses his job after a stray bullet in an unauthorized confrontation took an innocent life. When the movie kicks off, he working as an unlicensed private investigator, essentially just taking gigs where he can track people down and “solve” difficult problems. He’s a fixer, for all intents and purposes, and he is approached by a widower who wants him to help find and kill the men who murdered his wife.

By taking on this job, Neeson’s character is sent into the dark underbelly of the city and becomes part of a terrifying conspiracy that goes far deeper than he ever imagined. If you watch the trailer a couple paragraphs above, you’ll get a glimpse at some of the haunting dangers bubbling under the surface of this story.

On top of its neo-noir trappings and chilling nature, A Walk Among the Tombstones is also just a fantastic looking movie featuring a phenomenal cast. Neeson stars alongside Dan Stevens, who was mostly known at the time for his role in Downton Abbey (though The Guest came out that same year), playing the role of the widower — who has some secrets of his own. David Harbour also stars in the film, which arrived two years before Stranger Things premiered and sent him into a new stratosphere of stardom.

If you’re looking for a new action thriller to check out on Prime Video, and you like movies on the darker, more violent side, A Walk Among the Tombstones is for you. It may seem unassuming at first, but this Liam Neeson thriller packs a real punch and shouldn’t be missed.