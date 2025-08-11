This Underrated Movie Is One Of Liam Neeson’s Best (& He’s Barely Even in It)

Liam Neeson has shown throughout the decades that he has an incredible range as an actor. From comedies like the recent The Naked Gun to serious dramas like Schindler’s List, Neeson has shown that he can carry vast emotions in a range of genres. He has also shown himself to be an excellent voice actor. Carrying a dual role in The LEGO Movie, his deep and commanding voice lent to one of the most well-rounded characters in the movie. His best voice performance, however, is in a film that was rarely seen by anyone.

A Monster Calls is a fantastical interpretation of death, with an incredible voice performance from Liam Neeson. From its stunning blend of fantasy and drama, the film achieves emotional success that ranks as one of Neeson’s best movies.

A Monster Calls Feels Like a Live-Action Studio Ghibli Movie

Courtesy of Focus Features

A Monster Calls follows Conor, played by Lewis MacDougall, as a boy who is traumatized by the impending death of his mother. Forced to live with his grandmother, with whom he has a terrible relationship, he eventually befriends a gigantic tree monster who teaches him about truth, courage, and faith through three different stories. While the film’s story and themes are extremely grounded and nuanced, the film’s visuals are told through fantasy. With monsters appearing in every other scene, the film feels like a live-action Studio Ghibli movie. From its inclusion of magical creatures, while having themes that adults can attach themselves to, the film takes the best of what Hayao Miyazaki accomplished with his films, while having its own distinct style.

The film easily stands as one of the most emotional movies of the 2010s, and a main reason for it is the performances. Lewis MacDougall is amazing as Conor, with his inherent sadness and childlike nature making for a fully-realized character that is easy to empathize with. Liam Neeson is incredible as the monster. His voice brings intimidation to his character, but becomes more soothing as the film progresses, aligning with the protagonist’s comfort around the character. Not many actors are able to create a character that can be perceived as threatening and loving, but Neeson bridges that gap in all the best ways.

The film may play out as expected, but the journey is well worth it. Seeing Conor learn about life’s themes brings a cathartic experience for both the characters and the viewer. The Monster’s stories do a great job of allowing the audience to put themselves in the characters’ shoes. From the complexity of humanity to the horrors that life brings, each story does a great job at providing clarity through the excellent dialogue from Patrick Ness and powerful direction by J.A. Bayona.

J.A. Bayona Is an Extremely Underrated Director

Courtesy of Focus Features

J.A. Bayona adds so much life to A Monster Calls. From the dynamic blocking of the actors to the sentimental tone, Bayona crafts a film that is bound to leave the audience in tears by the end of it. Despite its small story, Bayona brings a massive scale to the movie. From the wide-angle cinematography to the heavy use of visual effects, he makes a grounded family drama have the stakes of a Marvel movie. With A Monster Calls, he not only shows that he is an extremely underrated director, but one of the best working directors working today.

Bayona has a stellar filmography that showcases his range as a filmmaker. From horror films like The Orphanage to true-story thrillers like Society of the Snow and The Impossible, he has demonstrated his ability to craft a great film in nearly every genre. Even with his weakest received film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Bayona’s direction is easily the best part of the movie, bringing horror back to the Jurassic Park franchise, unlike any film in the series. His films may have received Oscar nominations in the past, but J.A. Bayona is not nearly talked about enough as one of the best modern directors.

Despite an incredible filmography, A Monster Calls continues to stand as Bayona’s best film, which sees Liam Neeson delivering one of his best performances. From its mix of genres to its heartfelt story of life and loss, the film delivers on everything a film should while shining a light on Bayona’s strong filmmaking voice. It may not have been a big box office success, but its strong storytelling and empathetic performances make for a movie that is bound to make an impact on the viewer.

A Monster Calls is available to rent or buy on PVOD.