Pixar's Soul: Disney Shows Off Gorgeous Concept Art

Disney showed off some gorgeous concept art from Pixar’s Soul. It’s been a busy week for the film as it was revealed that the latest feature from the animation studio would make its appearance on Disney+. If that weren’t enough of a strange occurrence, it will also be on the normal service rather than the premiere access tier that Mulan occupied upon its release. Disney’s D23 account drop the images on Twitter and they gave fans a much-needed chance to connect with the world of the film. Early reviews indicate that viewers are in for something special with Soul, so more promotion can only be a good thing.

The International Union of Cinemas actually put out a statement about Disney’s decision to release the movie on Disney+.

“Yet again, however, they find a distributor delivering another blow. The decision on Soul is doubly frustrating for operators who were counting on the release after the film was previewed at a number of key European film festivals," the statement said. "There is compelling evidence that where audiences have returned, they have found the experience both safe and enjoyable. But it is also clear that it is the release of new films that will make all the difference in encouraging people back to the Big Screen."

Check out Disney’s description of Soul down below:

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Directed by Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out) and starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, and Daveed Diggs, Soul releases exclusively on Disney+ on December 25. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Are you excited for Soul on Christmas day? Let us know in the comments!