Soul: Tina Fey Explains How She Approached Playing 22

While Pixar's upcoming Soul is centered around jazz musician Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), the animated film is also the story of 22, a new soul who has never lived and isn't quite sure she wants to. After an unexpected accident brings Joe and 22 together, 22 finds herself getting to experience Earth and life. For Tina Fey, who voices 22, portraying a character who has never experienced anything life has to offer presented its own unique set of challenges, though according to Fey the film's visuals helped a great deal with the epic "fish out of water" aspect of the story.

Speaking with ComicBook.com recently, Fey explained how she approached playing 22 with the help of the film's look and feel.

"You have to kind of imagine tasting pizza for the first time, seeing New York City for the first time," Fey said. "I think there's a great shot in the film when they first come out of this hospital door. And 22 is seeing basically what, 23rd and Seventh? You know, the busiest. It's so overwhelming and it seems so accurate, like the portrayal of what it's like to step out into New York City for the first time. So, I think the visuals really are a great guide to help me imagine what that would all be like. I think a lot of great stories come from a fish out of water, a person, you know, it's new gal in town and this is just an epic version of that."

Fey also said that 22 is a character that is someone people can identify with as the character's outer toughness is just a cover for fear and uncertainty.

"Well, I think she is too smart for her own good," Fey said. "And all of her kind of grouchy ... sarcasm comes from being afraid which is something I think a lot of us can identify with. She's afraid. She's scared to live, she's scared to go to Earth, she's worried that it's painful and stinky and scary. And I think we can all relate to that."

Fey also said it's the being overwhelmed that 22 experiences once she does get to Earth is also something we can all relate to.

"And that when she does get to go to Earth, I think that she's open to new experiences," Fey continued. "Once she finally puts her toe in the water, she's overwhelmed with how great pizza is and how beautiful trees are and I agree with her on both of those things."

You can check out the synopsis of Soul below.

Soul follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Soul debuts on Disney+ on December 25th.