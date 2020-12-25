Soul: Tina Fey Talks the Appeal of New Soul 22

✖

In Pixar's upcoming Soul, jazz musician Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) finally gets his big break only to find himself back at the beginning of everything -- quite literally as he's in the Great Before -- trying to figure out how to get back to and hold onto the life he's waited so long to start. However, in the Great Beyond he finds himself dealing with a new soul who hasn't yet lived and doesn't want to and thus ends up on an adventure to show this new soul, 22, what's so great about living. For as enthusiastic and passionate as Joe is, 22 is quite different, full of sarcasm and jadedness but for Tina Fey, who voices the character in Soul, there's a lot about her that's appealing.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Fey said that while 22 is a new soul, she's also someone that a lot of people can identify with as much of her toughness is just a cover for fear and uncertainty.

"Well, I think she is too smart for her own good," Fey said. "And all of her kind of grouchy ... sarcasm comes from being afraid which is something I think a lot of us can identify with. She's afraid. She's scared to live, she's scared to go to Earth, she's worried that it's painful and stinky and scary. And I think we can all relate to that."

Fey also said it's the being overwhelmed that 22 experiences once she does get to Earth is also something we can all relate to.

"And that when she does get to go to Earth, I think that she's open to new experiences," Fey continued. "Once she finally puts her toe in the water, she's overwhelmed with how great pizza is and how beautiful trees are and I agree with her on both of those things."

And it isn't just 22 that Fey is able to identify with. Soul as a whole film asks some big questions about life and purpose and for Fey, it also serves as a springboard to truly examine what's too much and a reminder to sometimes just be still.

"I think the film takes, asks a lot of big questions of you know, what is your purpose in life? What makes you you? And it goes one step beyond that, which it also talks about even people with an all-consuming passion, at what point is that too much?" Fey said. "You know, I think as Americans especially we're very driven and achievement oriented and attainment oriented. And there's really a call for stillness and just being present in kind of I think a Buddhist way. That was something I took away from the film. It's an important thing to remember."

You can check out the synopsis of Soul below.

Soul follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Soul debuts on Disney+ on December 25th.