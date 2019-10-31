Space Jam 2 Star LeBron James Reveals Edward Scissorhands Halloween Costume

When Lebron James isn’t attempting to bring a championship to Los Angeles, he’s busy shooting films like Space Jam 2. Somewhere in the middle of his busy schedule, he found time to not only celebrate Halloween, but do it in an amazing way, and on Instagram King James debuted photos of his fantastic Edwards Scissorhands costume. The suit featured a full wig, belts, buckles, and everything else you remember from the movie’s costume, and of course, the Scissorhands. He posted the photos with the caption “LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡”. You can take a look at the costume below.

It’s an impressive costume to be sure, and he got props for it from Kevin Love, Lala, Jamie Foxx, Victor Cruz, and more. Now, LeDward Scissorhands won’t be taking to the court with those claws, so at least the opposing team doesn’t have to worry about that. Mind you, they still have Lebron and Anthony Davis, so there’s plenty else to be worried about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Space Jam 2, James the cast also includes Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle, Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green as well as NBA and WNBA stars Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks).

View this post on Instagram LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

During a previous interview, James revealed exactly why the project was so important to him, as he wants other kids to look at it and inspire them to keep reaching for their dreams.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James previously told THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 will hit in 2021.