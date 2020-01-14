Spawn Fan Trailer Makes Us Want The Real Thing

Creator Todd McFarlane continues to tease the world with a Spawn reboot, a project that he intends to direct as his feature film debut after years of comic book work. The film is reportedly still on the way, but one fan couldn’t take the wait and took it upon themselves to craft a concept teaser trailer for the new version of the film. The trailer uses footage from a number of Jamie Foxx lead movies like Miami Vice, Law Abiding Citizen, and Sleepless, plus the original Spawn movie starring Michael Jai White, and other films like The Predator and Batman Begins. Watch it for yourself in the player above and try to tell us you’re not ready for the new movie.

“Right now it’s being polished by another writer-director from the script that we handed him,”

McFarlane recently said. “He’s supposed to be done with it here in a few weeks, and then once we sort of go back and forth and tighten it up a little bit, then we’re going into Hollywood and we’re gonna get a yes or no. ere’s what I can tell you: I have people with money on the sidelines. There are people that are gonna help me make this movie. The question is, do we go into Hollywood, make a deal with Hollywood, go and make the production, and then come back? Or do I take the outside money, go make it, and then come back to Hollywood?”

“Either way, the movie’s coming,” McFarlane continued. “It’s not an ‘if,’ it’s a ‘when.’ I just think that it would be better for the process if we could attach one of the studios in advance, and then go put it out. Because then we’d be able to make an announcement of the release date, and a couple things that matter to the fans, knowing that it’s coming instead of making it and trying to get the release date later.”

Spawn has so far attached Foxx to star as Al Simmons, who transforms into the titular Hellspawn, and Jeremy Renner as detective Twitch Williams.

McFarlane earlier revealed a mandate that there be no fun lines in Spawn, saying his supernatural thriller will be a “dark, ugly two hours worth of movie.” While the 1997 adaptation was trimmed down to PG-13 (an R-rated directors cut does exist though), McFarlane has maintained that the new film will be rated “R” and that the success of movies like Joker and Deadpool will be to thank.

“I’ve been trying to say this to them,” McFarlane said previously. “I think this type of material will work, but they just need sometimes the proof in the pudding to go, ‘Oh! That’s what you’ve been telling us. You’re saying the audience can get a wider diet than just PG 13.’ Yes, yes. On a serious level, on a serious level, not Deadpool level.”

What are you hoping to see in the new Spawn movie? Do you think it’ll even happen in the end? Sound off in the comments below!