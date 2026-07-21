Marvel Boss Confirms Adam Driver Talks For X-Men Role, But The News Won’t Make Fans Happy

With the Avengers: Doomsday trailer releasing earlier today, MCU fans might be momentarily distracted from the ongoing and intense speculation over who will be cast in the upcoming X-Men reboot. Over the last several weeks, those conversations have only grown more present, likely bolstered in part by the fact that many believe Sadie Sink is about to be revealed as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that movie just a little over one week away, fans thankfully don’t have to wait too much longer for that answer.

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However, many other actors are rumored to be in talks to join the MCU’s X-Men, including, recently, Adam Driver. Driver might be best known as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (or as Adam on Girls, depending on who you’re asking), but the actor has been in a laundry list of movies and shows over the years, from major blockbusters to some lesser-known projects. It’s the former that makes him seem like a no-brainer for the X-Men, and now, Kevin Feige has given a much clearer answer about whether that’s on the table.

Adam Driver Has Indeed Been In Talks…And It’s Not Looking Good

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While rumors about Driver joining the X-Men have taken many forms, the current chatter is that he is being considered for the MCU’s Magneto. Somewhat unexpectedly, Feige has now commented directly on the rumors—but fans who are hoping to see Driver in the MCU anytime soon aren’t going to like it. Per Deadline, Feige said, “It’s no secret we’d like to [work with Driver]. But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him, and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition.” Clearly, there’s interest on Marvel’s end, but Feige isn’t holding his breath.

On a more positive note, in the same article, Feige also shared that Driver “couldn’t be more cordial” during these conversations, although that still doesn’t bode well for his MCU future. From what it sounds like, Driver is simply continuing to politely decline. Some will likely be glad to hear the news, although it really is a shame. Driver might get a bad rap because of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but the issues with those movies were out of his hands. He’s actually a brilliant actor, which movies like Marriage Story have more than proven.

Driver would undoubtedly shine if he joined the MCU, whether that was as part of the X-Men franchise or in some other capacity (although it would certainly be great to see him play another big screen villain again), and Feige seems to agree. In fact, there’s a fair chance Driver would take some fans by surprise in such a role. Sadly, it sounds like the ball is firmly in Driver’s court, and he isn’t budging. While that may change with time, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

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