Todd McFarlane Shows Off Awesomely Edible Spawn Cake

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn has made his way into movies, television… and now a pretty awesome-looking cake.

A new photo on McFarlane’s Twitter account shows him posing with a cake version of Spawn, which you can check out below.

Check out this AWESOME #Spawn cake someone made for me!! As they say…have your ‘cape’ and eat it too!! For more photos head to my Instagram story: //t.co/sIhKlnZzpp pic.twitter.com/nqrXO8G5ei — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) August 15, 2018

Granted, the antihero might not be the comic book character most commonly associated with cakes, but it’s pretty awesome to see what he looks like in that form. There’s also a bit of added sweetness to the photo, seeing as McFarlane is currently working on bringing Spawn to the big screen once again.

The new Spawn film will be directed by McFarlane, and will Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner starring as Spawn and Twitch, respectively. According to McFarlane, the film is set to defy expectations in quite a few ways, starting with the genre it will actually fit under.

“I hesitate on the word horror.” McFarlane told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I’m very specific about not using that word too much. Because it has a broad definition to a lot of people. Horror, to my wife or to a lot of people, it means, oh, you’re gonna slaughter some co-eds in some bloodbath or something. I consider dialing it back to say it’s a supernatural thriller. So then it’s not gonna be a gore fest.”

And while the film will be McFarlane’s directoral debut, it sounds like he has a pretty strong team helping bring the entire project together.

“[Jamie]’s got a lot of thoughts on what he wants to do and how to do it,” McFarlane previously told ComicBook.com. “He’s also very kind to go, ‘At the end of the day, Todd, it’s still your movie.’ It’s like I’m gonna be picking his brain as much as possible, and whoever else I get on the set. Not only just the actors, but also the editors and my cinematographer and everybody. Look, I’m gonna be arguably the most naïve, dumb guy on the set every day. So, as somebody who’s been a CEO for decades now, the way to sort of make things work is just surround yourself with good people and give them ownership and give them input into the project. I mean, somebody, at the end of the day, has to make the final call. That’s my position.”

McFarlane’s Spawn movie does not yet have a release date. The film is expected to go into production by the end of the year.