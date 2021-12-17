Marvel Fanart Pits the Spider-Men Against the Sinister Six

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is still well over a year away from release, and even then, it's still dominating the news cycle. Tuesday was exceptionally busy for the production after news surfaced confirming Alfred Molina would be appearing in the film, reprising his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2. Shortly after that news found its way online, another breaking report was released pointing towards the return of The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Andrew Garfield. Furthermore, the latter report also said Kirsten Dunst was coming back to play Mary Jane Watson once again, a character she first played some 20 years ago in Sam Raimi's trilogy.

Keep in mind these additions are already in addition to Jamie Foxx's Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, meaning the film is shaping up to be quite the expansive affair. To really put things into scope, legendary fan artist BossLogic imagined the three live-action Spider-Men joining together to fight off the onslaught of Spidey villains. Better yet, the Instagrammer even made sure to include Miles Morales in the scene as well in his latest piece of fan art.

All of the most recent developments seem to be a direct result of the new deal between Sony and Marvel Studios. Though the deal had expired last year, Disney and Sony were able to reach a new agreement, one which will apparently see Tom Holland's Spider-Man crossover between universes. This will eventually allow him to appear in other movies in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, like the Tom Hardy-starring Venom franchise or Jared Leto's Morbius. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself previously confirmed the news after the deal was signed.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

