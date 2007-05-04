Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Bringing Back Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Others

✖

The live-action Spider-Verse is actually happening with Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Reports of a full-on Spider-Verse movie began when Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and conversations really started to take off when it was announced that Jamie Foxx was returning as Electro. On Tuesday, however, the doors were blown off the hinges with the news that Alfred Molina would be playing Doc Ock once again, and that there are still more returning roles on the way. Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst are also apparently coming back to the world of Spider-Man.

According to Collider, both Garfield and Dunst are going to be coming back to reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films. Garfield starred as Peter Parker in both Amazing Spider-Man films, while Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy.

Things may be getting even more crowded as production continues. In the same report, Collider suggests that Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone will likely be returning as well, though their roles didn't sound quite as locked in. Maguire starred as Peter Parker in all three Raimi Spider-Man films, and he's reportedly still working on a deal with Sony to return. Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in Amazing Spider-Man, will likely reprise her role as well, but that will depend on the actress' pregnancy.

Spider-Man 3 still doesn't have an official title, at least not one that has been announced publicly, and is currently in production. Jon Watts is once again directing and Tom Holland will star as Peter Parker. Other returning cast members include Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will also appear in the film as a mentor to Peter Parker. The two first met in Avengers: Infinity War.

At this point, it seems as though Marvel Studios is gearing up for a full-fledged Spider-Verse, which could see all three live-action Spider-Man actors appearing on-screen together.

There will undoubtedly be conversations about the SInister Six appearing in the MCU now that Molina's Doc Ock has returned. The franchise has already introduced Shocker, Vulture, and Scorpion, and Electro is set to return in Spider-Man 3.

What do you think of this live-action Spider-Verse? Are you looking forward to seeing it all play out on screen? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021.