Spider-Man 3 Still Set to Film This Summer Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

After Sony Pictures reshuffled all of their movie release dates and postponed production for Tom Holland‘s Uncharted movie once again, there were questions about how they and Marvel Studios would proceed with plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and whether or not that would be delayed in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with the release date still over a year away, it looks like Sony is planning to move forward with filming on Holland’s sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home later this summer, despite other productions being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19.

A recently updated production listing from the Film & Television Industry Alliance indicates that production is set to begin in July for Spider-Man 3, meaning that Sony has not yet formalized plans to delay filming for their entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the situation regarding shutdowns due to coronavirus continue to evolve, these plans could change at any moment.

When Sony reshuffled all of their release dates, they also pushed back the premiere of Uncharted which was originally supposed to release before Spider-Man 3. Now that that film has officially been delayed, it seems like Sony is eager to begin rolling on their Marvel movie as soon as possible in order to take advantage of the summer holiday in 2021, during a period when cinemas are hopefully restored to a sense of normalcy.

While it’s not clear at this point if this is a realistic scenario or merely wishful thinking on Sony’s part, Holland is eager to get back into the Spidey costume and recently teased that the storyline was “insane.”

“I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta,” Holland explained to The Inquirer.

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige also teased plans for the character after the cliffhanger ending in Spider-Man: Far From Home which resulted in his secret identity being exposed to the world.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” explained Feige during a conversation with CinemaBlend. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Spider-Man 3 is currently set to premiere in theaters on July 16, 2021.