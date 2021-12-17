Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Reveal Atlanta Filming About to Begin

✖

Production began on Spider-Man 3 earlier this month with second unit photography taking place in the Big Apple. Now, Tom Holland and crew are shifting their sights to the greater Atlanta area to begin principal photography in earnest. New photos from an Atlanta-based set show outdoor set pieces being constructed for use in the production; furthermore, the photos also show great restrictions in place as Marvel Studios and Sony go to great lengths in an attempt to prevent any further COVID-related shutdowns.

The photos in question come from set tracker @atlanta_filming, showing a set with additional walls under construction to help distance the productions from the outside world in an increased effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

"[Spider-Man] set is coming along nicely," the paparazzo writes. "And, as you can see, there is no view. There is no view of anything at the stages. Not at TP, not at Trilith, not and [sic] any of these stages Marvel is using. 99.9% of all these, Hawkeye, Loki, Ms. Marvel, SpiderMan, is stage. They have gone to great lengths and expense to not risk exposure to COVID."

Earlier this month, Holland himself confirmed he would start filming his part on the movie immediately after finishing his role on Uncharted. The video game adaptation wrapped earlier this week and Holland's since been spotted on planes via his Instagram story.

The beloved actor recently confirmed the filming scenario, confirming he'd be away from family until March due to the various quarantining procedures implemented by production studios in a post-COVID world.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

What do you think the primary antagonist is in Spidey 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!