Tom Holland Confirms He Starts Spider-Man 3 Right After Uncharted

As expected, Tom Holland is going to wrap production on Sony's Uncharted movie and head right to the set of his third Spider-Man movie. A recent conversation he had with his father for a Patreon video saw Dominic Holland and Tom Holland mapping out Toms upcoming plans. The video has since made its way to Reddit because Marvel fans are constantly looking for any crumbs of information as they pertain to upcoming films and the blanks can easily be filled in, indicating that Tom Holland is going right from one movie to the next.

"It's nice that we got to play actually because once we go to Spain and Atlanta, I won't get to see you," Dominic Holland says in the Patreon video.

Tom Holland chimes in: "No, that's why Nicky [Nicola Frost] said 'Listen Dom, hop on a plane because you won't see Tom until March.' Hopefully, you can come back at Christmas."

Spider-Man 3 was filming in New York City recently with a secondary unit from production, capturing VFX plates and general setting establishing shots. The rest of the production will take place in Atlanta, a very popular destination for Marvel Studios production including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Holland is about to jet out to Georgia to bring the film to life for a December of 2021 release, unless things change, again.

The anticipation for a Spider-Verse story with rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining as their respective Spider-Man characters has been reaching new heights lately. J.K. Simmons recently reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi's trilogy, playing an all new version of the character existing in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Jamie Foxx was later revealed to be playing Electro in Spider-Man 3, a character he portrayed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for director Marc Webb opposite Garfield. Topping it off is the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, a character who will be traveling between different universes, possibly visiting other cinematic franchises along his journey.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which may or may not be directly tied to the Spidey film is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.