Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Spotted on Set With Updated Suit

In less than a year, Tom Holland will return for his third solo feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently untitled, production on Spider-Man 3 has been underway for a few months by now, yet it wasn't until today Holland himself was captured in one of the iconic Spidey suits. In pictures published by JustJared, Holland can be seen in a red and black suit similar to the one he created during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor was spotted outdoors on an Atlanta set-piece this week as production continues alongside his brother Harry.

The suit isn't necessarily an exact match to what he donned in Far From Home. Though red and black remain the primary colors, the waistband has been altered slightly to remove the black lines along the waistband.

SPIDER-MAN 3 SET PHOTOS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/uAP7KXhNmw — Luke (@qLxke_) January 17, 2021

This story is developing...

Spider-Man 3 is due out on December 17th.