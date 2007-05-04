Spider-Man 3 Star Tom Holland Praises Co-Stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon

✖

The highly-anticipated third entry in the current Spider-Man film series is currently in production at Pinewood Studios in London, and fans can't wait to see what director Jon Watts does with the new installment. There are rumors of all sorts of previous Spider-Man characters popping up in the film, potentially creating a live-action Spider-Verse, but none of those rumblings have been confirmed as fact just yet. Officially, very little is known about Spider-Man 3, but we at least know that the trio at the series' core remains intact.

Holland is joined once again by co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Zendaya takes on the role of MJ, Peter's love interest, while Batalon plays loyal best pal Ned Leeds. The three young actors have made a habit out of joking around with one another on set, which led Holland to say that some of his best memories are working with his friends on Spider-Man.

"That's a hard one. I'm so lucky that I love what I do, and I love the people I get to do it with," Holland told Total Film in a recent interview. "But whenever I'm with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on Spider-Man, we always have so much fun. Poor Jon Watts, because trying to direct the three of us together is like pulling teeth. If Jacob's not joking around, Zendaya is. If she's not making a joke, I am. We're shooting the third film now, and being back together with the gang is amazing."

Now in their third adventure together, the three actors have clearly developed a wonderful rapport. It just takes watching them in one joint interview to get a sense of how much they enjoy spending time together.

All three of them are returning for Spider-Man 3, along with Marisa Tomei's Aunt May and Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange for the movie, where he will act as a mentor to young Peter Parker. There have been reports that Alfred Molina will play Doc Ock in the film, alongside Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Spider-Man 3, which is still without an official title, is set to hit theaters on December 17th.