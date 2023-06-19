Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Character Designer Shares Designs for Fan-Favorite Variants

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters back in 2018 and introduced the concept of a Spider-Man-centric multiverse. We saw a few different variations of Spider-people arrive in one universe to help out Miles Morales and find a way back home. The new sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, blows the entire concept wide open, taking viewers into several different universes and introducing hundreds of new Spidey characters.

Only a handful of Spider-people have substantial roles in Across the Spider-Verse, but there are countless others that appear from scene to scene. Whether in short cameo spots or simply doing something in the background, there are tons of new characters to check out in the movie. Across the Spider-Verse character/costume designer Kris Anka actually worked on several of them.

Now that the film has been out for a couple of weeks, Anka has taken to social media to share a lot of concept art and character designs from his work on the movie. From major characters like Miles and Gwen, to smaller cameo characters like Web-Slinger and Spider-UK, Anka is showing off some great illustrations from a lot of different Spider-people.

Below, you can check out a bunch of the illustrations and concepts Anka has shared online!