Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Character Designer Shares Designs for Fan-Favorite Variants
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters back in 2018 and introduced the concept of a Spider-Man-centric multiverse. We saw a few different variations of Spider-people arrive in one universe to help out Miles Morales and find a way back home. The new sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, blows the entire concept wide open, taking viewers into several different universes and introducing hundreds of new Spidey characters.
Only a handful of Spider-people have substantial roles in Across the Spider-Verse, but there are countless others that appear from scene to scene. Whether in short cameo spots or simply doing something in the background, there are tons of new characters to check out in the movie. Across the Spider-Verse character/costume designer Kris Anka actually worked on several of them.
Now that the film has been out for a couple of weeks, Anka has taken to social media to share a lot of concept art and character designs from his work on the movie. From major characters like Miles and Gwen, to smaller cameo characters like Web-Slinger and Spider-UK, Anka is showing off some great illustrations from a lot of different Spider-people.
Below, you can check out a bunch of the illustrations and concepts Anka has shared online!
Spider-Man 2099
After a few months with 2099 in modeling and character paint, I was given him back with the assignment to implement more Mezzo American cultural landmarks into the suit. the trick was to add pattern work that wouldn't break the overall color silhouette pic.twitter.com/b40o7fTP9c— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 9, 2023
Gwen Stacy
So #spidergwen— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 10, 2023
We knew we didn’t really want to change the formula for her, we wanted a costume that felt different, but the same.
One of my goals was to see if I could get an actual spider logo on her.#AcrossTheSpiderverse pic.twitter.com/R7gMRH2Lw7
Miles Morales
My man #MilesMorales— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 12, 2023
MIles was probably one of the hardest assignments conceptually for me. I struggled greatly finding something new with the costume but also holding on to what worked about the ITSV costume. these were done over the course of 5 months.#AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cK4z9SFhRW
Spider-Byte
Some of my #Spiderbyte work— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 14, 2023
Was really fun to figure out how to show a digital character that didn’t look like Miguel or Lyla. #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/N9MjMBTnUH
Sun-Spider
#SunSpider was absolutely one of my favorite assignments on the film.— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 15, 2023
I poured over @dayn_does_comix original designs to include as many design markers as I could, while trying to see if I could plus up the design.
Had to make the wheelchair a mech that could follow her around. pic.twitter.com/jP9sfD0AFS
Spider-UK
#SpiderUK— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 16, 2023
The idea was to always give her a hijab, so I took a wide look at different ways to wear it, but especially athletic versions. Swimmers uniforms was a big inspiration for me, but I also needed to consult hijab wearers on correct construction#AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/salrUtiC9w
Web-Slinger
#WebSlinger was one of the most fun assignments I had. Spent months exploring all kinds of different cowboys and cowgirls until we settled on something a bit more classic. This is one of the characters I spent a lot of time getting the details right.#AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/6FruIG5fgH— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 17, 2023
Widow (Web-Slinger Pt. 2)
With #Widow the details were really important. I spent a ton of time doing research, and asking several friends who had been riding for their whole lives so i could understand everything I could about saddle construction. A lot of of job is highlighting details so it translates. pic.twitter.com/IV95bVSNYP— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 17, 2023
Spider-Canada
For #SpiderCanada I worked pretty heavily with @okeefe_artist who had a very clear direction and wanted the suit based on the 1972 Team Canada Summit Series jersey#AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/74rqTUeupY— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 18, 2023